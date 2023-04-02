Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 1.1% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.5 %

ICE traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.29. 3,192,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,440,545. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.28. The company has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.92. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $136.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.37%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Stories

