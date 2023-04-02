International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 50,082 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 326.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,432 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,082 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,953 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Up 1.3 %

LEVI stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,389,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,326. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $21.42.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 33.62%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LEVI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other news, insider Lisa Stirling sold 5,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $90,506.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

