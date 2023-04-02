International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 721,733 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 1,198.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 781,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721,733 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. City Holding Co. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 228.0% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $41.46. 3,174,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,744,956. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $45.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.41.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

