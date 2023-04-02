International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.54 Million Position in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) by 148.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,889 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duluth were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTH. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Duluth by 65.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 96,789 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Duluth by 36.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 223,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 59,900 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Duluth in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duluth during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. 29.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Duluth from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on Duluth in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duluth in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Duluth Price Performance

Duluth Company Profile

DLTH stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.38. 69,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,940. The stock has a market cap of $191.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.14 and a beta of 1.14. Duluth Holdings Inc has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.95.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

