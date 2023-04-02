International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1,143.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,333 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,349,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,721,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,930 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 9.0% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,856,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,186,048,000 after buying an additional 4,276,415 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 2.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,260,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,102,609,000 after buying an additional 733,921 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 7.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,559,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $861,277,000 after buying an additional 1,486,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,227,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $757,122,000 after acquiring an additional 693,533 shares during the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.2 %

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.15. 2,693,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,263,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.78 and its 200-day moving average is $39.23.

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.