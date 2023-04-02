International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $3.96 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 82.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,826 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,251 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy accounts for approximately 0.8% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 52.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.95.

In other Devon Energy news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,652,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,485,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.58. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

