International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $1.40 Million in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 46,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $86,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $1,038,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,739 shares in the company, valued at $10,470,710.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.34. 2,753,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,766,839. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.23.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.18 million. The business’s revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

