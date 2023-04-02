International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $5.31 Million in ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,087,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,313,000. ProShares Pet Care ETF comprises 1.0% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Separately, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PAWZ traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,049 shares. The company has a market cap of $103.24 million, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.97.

ProShares Pet Care ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Pet Care ETF (PAWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FactSet Pet Care index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to pet ownership. PAWZ was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by ProShares.

