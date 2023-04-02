International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,153 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Gladstone Capital worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Gladstone Capital by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 3.1% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 73,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 6.7% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLAD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gladstone Capital Price Performance

Gladstone Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of GLAD traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.40. 140,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,396. The company has a market cap of $343.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.32. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 230.78%.

Gladstone Capital Profile

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

