International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,000. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF comprises 0.7% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA SPHD traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $42.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,912. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $49.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.86.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

