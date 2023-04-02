International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Short Interest Update

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the February 28th total of 3,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.47.

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE IFF traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,447,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,926. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.03. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $81.53 and a 12 month high of $135.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.74, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.88%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.



