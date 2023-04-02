International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) PT Lowered to $81.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.47.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

IFF stock opened at $91.96 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $81.53 and a 52-week high of $135.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.03. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.