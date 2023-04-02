International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQR) Short Interest Down 10.3% in March

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the February 28th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

International Media Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of IMAQR stock remained flat at $0.14 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09. International Media Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.15.

Institutional Trading of International Media Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in International Media Acquisition stock. Mangrove Partners boosted its position in International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQR – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,197 shares during the quarter. Mangrove Partners’ holdings in International Media Acquisition were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

