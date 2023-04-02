International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 785,800 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the February 28th total of 883,100 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 376,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IMXI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Money Express from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of International Money Express from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.
IMXI traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.78. 513,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,913. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.42 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.46. International Money Express has a 1 year low of $18.09 and a 1 year high of $28.24.
International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.
