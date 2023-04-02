International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 785,800 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the February 28th total of 883,100 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 376,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IMXI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Money Express from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of International Money Express from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

International Money Express Stock Performance

IMXI traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.78. 513,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,913. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.42 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.46. International Money Express has a 1 year low of $18.09 and a 1 year high of $28.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Money Express

International Money Express Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in International Money Express in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Money Express in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in International Money Express in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

