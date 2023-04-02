Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Investmark Advisory Group LLC

Investmark Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.7 %

Several research firms have issued reports on ISRG. William Blair began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.39.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $255.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.80, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $241.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.07. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $308.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.