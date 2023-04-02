Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,357,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,538 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Eastern Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Eastern Bank owned about 3.63% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $25,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCR. Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCR stock opened at $19.31 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $20.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.99.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

