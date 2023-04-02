Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Claybrook Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Claybrook Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,454 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 4.3% of Claybrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 541.5% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $320.93 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $371.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

