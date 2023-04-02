Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) is RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 660,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,877 shares during the quarter. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 3.82% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $30,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 192,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after buying an additional 43,068 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 169,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,855,000 after buying an additional 41,215 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GTO opened at $47.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.70. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.24 and a 1 year high of $52.48.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

