Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) Holdings Raised by Dock Street Asset Management Inc.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,402 shares during the quarter. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. owned 0.86% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF worth $8,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 173.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 372,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,232,000 after purchasing an additional 236,159 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 322,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,963,000 after purchasing an additional 143,617 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 173,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after purchasing an additional 72,998 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,576,000. Finally, Titan Capital Management LLC TX boosted its position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC TX now owns 133,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,116,000 after purchasing an additional 50,070 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CLTL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.53. 173,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,694. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a twelve month low of $104.81 and a twelve month high of $105.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.41.

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

