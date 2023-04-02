Investmark Advisory Group LLC Acquires 16,080 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Investmark Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) by 128.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,080 shares during the quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 101.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 10,976 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co raised its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 26,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, BRR OpCo LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 52.6% during the third quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 130,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 44,888 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFSV stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.23. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

