Investmark Advisory Group LLC Acquires 50 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Investmark Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 520.0% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $279.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $204.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $268.18 and a 200 day moving average of $264.10. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $228.34 and a 52 week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.16.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

