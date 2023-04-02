Investmark Advisory Group LLC Boosts Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Investmark Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,181 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,216,000 after purchasing an additional 16,605 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5,560.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 586,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,216,000 after purchasing an additional 66,750 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,846,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $32.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.35. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $34.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

