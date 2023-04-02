Investmark Advisory Group LLC Has $225,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Investmark Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 59,382 shares during the quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 58.7% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 5,689,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,637 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 21.1% during the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,670,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,835,000 after purchasing an additional 465,238 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 27.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 875,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 185,931 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 7.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 399,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 29,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 24.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 378,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 73,427 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Performance

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.82.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

