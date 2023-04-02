Investmark Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Investmark Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for approximately 1.9% of Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 199.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $44.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.31. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

