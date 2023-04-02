Investmark Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Investmark Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 49,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up 1.0% of Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $28.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.61. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $32.26.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

