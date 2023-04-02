Investmark Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Investmark Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,688,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,904,000 after purchasing an additional 200,529 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,095,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,202,000 after purchasing an additional 516,109 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,693,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,911,000 after purchasing an additional 96,771 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,019,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,602,000 after purchasing an additional 289,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,932,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,337,000 after purchasing an additional 544,060 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW opened at $63.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.61. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $78.65. The firm has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

