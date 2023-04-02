Investmark Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Investmark Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 18,477 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,974,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,454,000 after buying an additional 1,055,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,342,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,193,000 after buying an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $28.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

