Investments & Financial Planning LLC Makes New $283,000 Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Investments & Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,838. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.34. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $165.04. The stock has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

