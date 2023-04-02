Invitoken (INVI) One Day Volume Hits $58,860.85

Invitoken (INVI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Invitoken has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and approximately $58,860.85 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Invitoken has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One Invitoken token can currently be bought for about $1.52 or 0.00005337 BTC on major exchanges.

Invitoken Profile

Invitoken was first traded on December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Invitoken is medium.com/invitoken. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken. The official website for Invitoken is www.invitree.io.

Buying and Selling Invitoken

According to CryptoCompare, “INVI TOKEN of INVITREE is an invitation commerce project in South Korea which has created a new commercial paradigm of invitation commerce. It operates a total of 9 premium lounges including department stores and luxury halls.INVITREE is an invite-based commerce platform for customers of card companies and retailers who hope to enjoy premium life at a reasonable price. It operates various programs to ehance the dignity and value of those invited through travel, culture and household beauty appliances. It provides luxury services, based on convenience and reliability, to members of Invitree and customers who want to make purchases of regional premium brands.INVITREE offers a premium concierge service where sellers with expertise in luxury goods visit the places the VIP customers want and help to check and purchase the products.”

