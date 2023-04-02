iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GSP) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.53

iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GSP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.53 and traded as low as $20.25. iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN shares last traded at $20.34, with a volume of 229 shares traded.

iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GSP – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 2.55% of iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath GSCI Total Return Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.