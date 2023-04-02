iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2023

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTCGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the February 28th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 338,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,397. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $85.74 and a one year high of $169.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.04). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 35.85%. The business had revenue of $112.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.62 million. On average, research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at iRhythm Technologies

In other iRhythm Technologies news, COO Douglas Devine sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $414,561.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,635.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Douglas Devine sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $414,561.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,657,635.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Mark J. Day sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $225,427.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 56,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,708,749.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,317 shares of company stock worth $1,831,058. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 230.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,395,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,740,000 after purchasing an additional 973,450 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,467,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,237,000 after purchasing an additional 534,300 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,616,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 67.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 467,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,561,000 after purchasing an additional 188,336 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. The company was founded by Uday N.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.