iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Short Interest Update

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the February 28th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 338,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,397. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $85.74 and a one year high of $169.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.04). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 35.85%. The business had revenue of $112.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.62 million. On average, research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at iRhythm Technologies

IRTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.36.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, COO Douglas Devine sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $414,561.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,635.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Douglas Devine sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $414,561.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,657,635.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Mark J. Day sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $225,427.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 56,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,708,749.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,317 shares of company stock worth $1,831,058. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 230.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,395,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,740,000 after purchasing an additional 973,450 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,467,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,237,000 after purchasing an additional 534,300 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,616,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 67.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 467,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,561,000 after purchasing an additional 188,336 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease.

