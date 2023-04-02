iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,928 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 9.4% of Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,046.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,135,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,158,000 after buying an additional 5,052,206 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 639.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,039,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,268,000 after buying an additional 2,417,466 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 510.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,452,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,295,000 after buying an additional 2,051,284 shares during the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,542,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 476.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,802,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,627,000 after buying an additional 1,489,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $106.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.94. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.85 and a 1-year high of $132.96.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

