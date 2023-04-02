iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) Shares Purchased by Verde Capital Management

Verde Capital Management raised its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,286 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF makes up about 2.4% of Verde Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Verde Capital Management owned 1.59% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $5,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 158.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 52,769 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 1,407.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 395,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,968,000 after purchasing an additional 368,963 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period.

Shares of ILTB opened at $53.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.91 and its 200-day moving average is $51.88. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

