iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Short Interest Up 6.1% in March

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,400 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the February 28th total of 114,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 805,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IUSG traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.77. The company had a trading volume of 453,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,740. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $76.95 and a 1-year high of $108.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.37.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.