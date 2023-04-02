iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Boosted by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 272,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,384,000 after purchasing an additional 24,547 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,364 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 761.9% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 456,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,260,000 after purchasing an additional 403,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15,037.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 20,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

AGG traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.64. The company had a trading volume of 8,521,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,567,956. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $107.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.76.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

