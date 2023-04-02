iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 589,800 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the February 28th total of 530,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBTH traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.66. 22,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,464. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.35. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $23.83.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,484,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $438,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $643,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

