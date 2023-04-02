iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 401,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,121 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned about 0.13% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $42,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after buying an additional 154,770 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.37. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $109.79.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.