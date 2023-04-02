iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $8,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $137.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.24 and a twelve month high of $166.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.50.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

