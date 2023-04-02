iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,600 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.09% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $10,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.0% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 207.2% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.20. 291,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,170. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $122.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.54.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.