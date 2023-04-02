iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Shares Bought by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,574 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned about 1.30% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $11,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWL. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 159.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the first quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 234.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 27,462 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWL opened at $97.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.98 million, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52-week low of $82.54 and a 52-week high of $110.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.13.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

