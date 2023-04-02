iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,101,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,467 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF comprises about 8.1% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.18% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $266,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 11,063 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 276.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 20,270 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 538.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWX stock opened at $65.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.44 and a 200-day moving average of $64.37. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a one year low of $57.03 and a one year high of $71.06.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.