iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Shares Sold by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 237,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,799 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF comprises about 4.0% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $15,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000.

NYSEARCA IWX opened at $65.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.03 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

