iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Bought by Madison Wealth Partners Inc

Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,815.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 165,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,872,000 after buying an additional 156,733 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,793,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,488,000 after acquiring an additional 74,884 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $9,716,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 115,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after acquiring an additional 47,235 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $7,214,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

OEF stock traded up $2.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.04. 197,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,113. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $157.57 and a 1-year high of $213.25.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

