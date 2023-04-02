iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 5.2% of Courier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Courier Capital LLC owned 0.19% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $45,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 108.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 62.5% in the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $151.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $160.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

