iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bull Street Advisors LLC

Bull Street Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

TIP traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $110.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,667,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,026,359. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.52. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $125.52.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.