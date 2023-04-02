iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up 0.5% of Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITA. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after purchasing an additional 194,195 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,937,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,665,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 77,823.6% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 98,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after acquiring an additional 98,836 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 262,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,051,000 after acquiring an additional 80,326 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $115.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.35 and a 200-day moving average of $108.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

