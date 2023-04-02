iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Milestone Advisory Partners

Milestone Advisory Partners lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up about 0.9% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 36,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5,319.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 241,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,399,000 after acquiring an additional 86,027 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,062,000.

IHI stock opened at $53.98 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $46.21 and a one year high of $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.76.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

