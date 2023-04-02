Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Short Interest Update

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,400 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the February 28th total of 182,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Iterum Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ITRM remained flat at $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 23,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,729. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33. Iterum Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $7.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $12.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iterum Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 199.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 215,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.