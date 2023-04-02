Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Short Interest Up 23.6% in March

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the February 28th total of 889,800 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 379,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Ivanhoe Electric Trading Up 0.6 %

IE stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.15. 525,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,644. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Ivanhoe Electric has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38.

Get Ivanhoe Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IE. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ivanhoe Electric

In other Ivanhoe Electric news, COO Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $54,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 334,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,766.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IE. Kopernik Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the third quarter valued at $9,176,000. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,916,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the third quarter valued at about $1,877,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 187.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.