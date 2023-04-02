Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Short Interest Up 6.9% in March

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,926,700 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the February 28th total of 13,964,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 56.6 days.
Ivanhoe Mines Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of IVPAF opened at $9.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.05. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $9.80.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.
About Ivanhoe Mines
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is a mining development company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include the Platreef Project, Kamao-Kakula Project, Western Foreland Exploration Project, and Kipushi Project. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on April 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ivanhoe Mines (IVPAF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.